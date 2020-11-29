Woman of 9.9 Billion (1) 생각이 좀 짧았습니다.

Lines

Jae-hoon : 아니 근데 홍 사장.

But, Mr. Hong.

In-pyo : 네! 말씀하시죠.

Yes, please go on.

Jae-hoon : 설령 여행을 간다구 해도,

거 놀러 가서까지 재미없는 서류를 봐야 돼요?

업무는 업무, 휴식은 휴식. 기본 아닌가?

Even if we are going on a trip, do we need to look over boring papers there?

Work is work. Relaxing is relaxing. Isn’t that a given?

In-pyo : 죄송합니다. 제가 생각이 좀 짧았습니다.

I’m sorry. I didn’t think that through.

Jae-hoon : 생각을 좀 길게 합시다.

암튼 여행 가게 되면 그때나 봅시다.

Let’s think it through from now on.

If we go on that trip, I’ll see you then.





Expression of the Week

생각이 좀 짧았습니다 (I) didn’t think that through.





생각 – n. thought

짧다 – adj. short





Casual – 생각이 좀 짧았어

Semi-polite/polite – 생각이 좀 짧았습니다





>>”생각이 짧다” is a combination of “생각” – my thought(s) and “짧다” – (to be) short which literally means “my thought was short”.





>>This expression is often used as another way to express an apology for not thinking something through or making a mistake about something.



