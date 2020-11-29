Woman of 9.9 Billion (1) 생각이 좀 짧았습니다.

PM: Korea on the Verge of Explosive Infection Surge
2020-11-29
#Drama Lines l 2020-11-30
Lines
Jae-hoon : 아니 근데 홍 사장.
But, Mr. Hong.
In-pyo : 네! 말씀하시죠.
Yes, please go on.
Jae-hoon : 설령 여행을 간다구 해도,
거 놀러 가서까지 재미없는 서류를 봐야 돼요?
업무는 업무, 휴식은 휴식. 기본 아닌가?
Even if we are going on a trip, do we need to look over boring papers there?
Work is work. Relaxing is relaxing. Isn’t that a given?
In-pyo : 죄송합니다. 제가 생각이 좀 짧았습니다.
I’m sorry. I didn’t think that through.
Jae-hoon : 생각을 좀 길게 합시다.
암튼 여행 가게 되면 그때나 봅시다.
Let’s think it through from now on.
If we go on that trip, I’ll see you then.
Expression of the Week
생각이 좀 짧았습니다 (I) didn’t think that through.
생각 – n. thought
짧다 – adj. short
Casual – 생각이 좀 짧았어
Semi-polite/polite – 생각이 좀 짧았습니다
>>”생각이 짧다” is a combination of “생각” – my thought(s) and “짧다” – (to be) short which literally means “my thought was short”.
>>This expression is often used as another way to express an apology for not thinking something through or making a mistake about something.
2020-11-29
2020-11-30
2020-11-29
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >