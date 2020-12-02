BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 Ranking History





BTS Makes History with First Korean Song to Top Billboard Hot 100





K-pop boyband BTS made history again as it topped Billboard's main singles chart with a non-English song.

Billboard said on Monday that BTS' latest single "Life Goes On" debuted at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart.

"Life Goes On," released on November 20, is the first single predominantly sung in the Korean language to top the main singles chart in the Billboard chart's 62-year history.