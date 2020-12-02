Menu Content

Distancing for CSAT

2020-12-02

Students wait in line at Daegu High School on Wednesday, abiding by distancing, to receive their ID slips for Thursday's College Scholastic Ability Test, the nationwide college exam. 



(Yonhap News) 

