2020 Gummy Winter Concert “Again, Winter Ballad”

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 Ranking History
2020-12-02
2020-12-06
Date: Dec. 19-20
Venue: COEX Hall D
Singer Gummy will be holding a nationwide concert tour titled “Again, Winter Ballad”. Held at COEX Hall D from Dec. 19-20, the concert hopes to bring warmth and comfort to fans who have been suffering from the harsh reality brought on by COVID-19. “Again, Winter Ballad” is a continuation of Gummy’s year-end concert tour from last year and features Gummy with her signature soulful and soothing ballads.
2020-12-02
2020-11-24
2020-12-03
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >