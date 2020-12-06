2020 Gummy Winter Concert “Again, Winter Ballad”

Date: Dec. 19-20

Venue: COEX Hall D





Singer Gummy will be holding a nationwide concert tour titled “Again, Winter Ballad”. Held at COEX Hall D from Dec. 19-20, the concert hopes to bring warmth and comfort to fans who have been suffering from the harsh reality brought on by COVID-19. “Again, Winter Ballad” is a continuation of Gummy’s year-end concert tour from last year and features Gummy with her signature soulful and soothing ballads.