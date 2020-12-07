BTS performs at MAMA 2020

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS won the top prizes at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), the biggest year-end music awards show in the K-pop music industry.





The group took home all four of the grand prizes -- Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year -- at the annual music ceremony which was held online due to COVID-19.





BTS also picked up Best Male Group, as well as Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance(Male Group) for its first English single “Dynamite”.