BTS performs at MAMA 2020

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 Ranking History
2020-12-02
2020-12-07
BTS won the top prizes at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), the biggest year-end music awards show in the K-pop music industry.
The group took home all four of the grand prizes -- Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year -- at the annual music ceremony which was held online due to COVID-19.
BTS also picked up Best Male Group, as well as Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance(Male Group) for its first English single “Dynamite”.
2020-12-02
2020-11-24
2020-12-03
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >