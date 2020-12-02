Menu Content

Special Inverview : NIve

#KPC Special Interview l 2020-12-08

K-POP Connection

NIve, mastermind behind BTS’ "Blue & Grey", aspires to touch hearts with his own music. Angie interviews this gifted singer-songwriter  producer and composer whom the world is starting to notice.

