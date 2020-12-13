Gov't Puts Forth Blueprint for Carbon Neutral Initiative
Genres: K-pop, pop rock, ballad
Labels: Hook Entertainment
Active from: 2004
Lee Seung-gi is a singer, actor, TV personality and entertainer. He debuted at the age of 17 in 2004 with the hit “Because You’re My Woman” and won the “Rookie” award in various music awards that year. He further cemented his status as an all-around multitainer through leading roles in popular dramas such as “Brilliant Legacy” etc. He recently starred in the drama “Vagabond” with Bae Suzy in 2019 and released a full length album titled “The Project” in December 2020.
Studio Live & Best Albums
The Project (studio, 2020)
And… (studio, 2015)
Lee Seung-gi “The Best” (best, 2012)
Tonight (studio, 2011)
Shadow (studio, 2009)
Unfinished Story (studio, 2007)
Story of Separation (studio, 2007)
Love (live, 2007)
Crazy for You (studio, 2006)
The Dream of a Moth (studio, 2004)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
The Ordinary Man (single, 2020)
Meet Someone Like Me (single, 2016)
I’m going to the Military (single, 2016)
Last Word (single, 2013)
Forest (EP, 2012)
Time for Love (single, 2011)
From Now on I Love You (single, 2010)
Losing My Mind (single, 2010)
Smile Boy (single, 2010)
Like the Beginning, Just lIke Then (single, 2009)
Will You Marry Me (single, 2009)
Confession (digital, 2004)
