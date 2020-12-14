BTS releases holiday remix for ‘Dynamite’

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS has unveiled a holiday remix version of its all-English lyric single “Dynamite”.





The remix version is in time for the Christmas holidays and shows the band singing in front of a Christmas tree.





The single was originally released on Aug. 21 and earned the band its first career No. 1 on Billboard Magazine’s main singles chart. The song also earned the group a Grammy nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.