Chungha puts off new album release due to COVID-19

Gov't Puts Forth Blueprint for Carbon Neutral Initiative
2020-12-13
2020-12-14
Chungha has tested positive for COVID-19 and will put off the release of her albums.
Chungha was slated to release a single this month and her first studio album early next year.
Since testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 7, Chungha has canceled all promotional activities and is currently in self-isolation. Other K-pop artists who have come into contact with Chungha, including Sana of TWICE, have tested negative for the virus.
2020-12-13
2020-12-09
2020-12-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >