Chungha puts off new album release due to COVID-19

2020-12-14

ⓒ YONHAP News

Chungha has tested positive for COVID-19 and will put off the release of her albums. 


Chungha was slated to release a single this month and her first studio album early next year. 


Since testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 7, Chungha has canceled all promotional activities and is currently in self-isolation. Other K-pop artists who have come into contact with Chungha, including Sana of TWICE, have tested negative for the virus.

