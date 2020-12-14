2020 Younha Year-end Concert “MINDSET”

Date: Jan 22 ~ Feb. 7

Venue: Yonsei University Centennial Hall





Singer Younha’s year-end concert originally slated for late December has been postponed to January due to COVID-19. Titled “Mindset” the concerts were originally slated for Dec. 18 ~ 31 at the same venue. Younha will be meeting fans through a total of nine concerts, providing warmth and joy with her voice and music during the cold winter season.