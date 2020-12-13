Woman of 9.9 Billion (3) 설마

Gov't Puts Forth Blueprint for Carbon Neutral Initiative
Lines
Hee-joo: 유리 아빠... 여자 생긴 거 같애.
I think Jae-hoon is seeing someone.
Seo-yeon: 뭐라고?
What?
Hee-joo: 저 인간, 본병 도졌다구.
하는 꼬라지로 봐선 한 두 달 그쯤 됐을 거야, 아마.
His old habit has surfaced again.
Looking at the way he’s been acting these days, I think it’s been about a month or two.
Seo-yeon: 설마... 너희 남편 가정적이잖아.
It can’t be. Your husband is a family man, isn’t he?
Expression of the Week
설마 (It can’t be, (he) would never)
설마 – adv. really, probably not, but it is possible
Casual – 설마
Semi-polite/polite – 설마 (그럴리가요)
>>[설마] can be used in a variety of different ways with different meanings but in this dialogue, Seo-yeon is expressing doubt at Hee-joo’s comment about her husband.
>>With the single word [설마], Seo-yeon is in effect saying “(you must be mistaken) he would never (cheat on you).”
>>Related proverb: “설마가 사람 죽인다(잡는다)” Blind trust can kill a person. This expression can be used to warn someone to be careful of something that they trust because it may catch them off guard.
