#Artist Search l 2021-11-22
Members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, Ni-ki
Genres: K-pop
Labels: Belift Lab
Active from: 2020
Biography:
ENHYPEN is a boy band that debuted on Nov. 30, 2020 with the EP, “Border: Day One”. The group was formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between entertainment companies CJ E&M and BIg Hit Entertainment, which also manages BTS. The group has seven members including Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki and was formed through a survival competition-reality show for idol stars called “I-Land” in 2020. The group released their first full-length album “Dimension: Dilemma” in October, 2021.
Discography:
Full length
Dimension: Dilemma (Studio, 2021)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Billy Poco (single, 2021)
Hey Tayo (single, 2021)
Border: Carnival (EP, 2021)
Border: Day One (EP, 2020)
