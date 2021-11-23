Members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, Ni-ki

Genres: K-pop

Labels: Belift Lab

Active from: 2020





Biography:

ENHYPEN is a boy band that debuted on Nov. 30, 2020 with the EP, “Border: Day One”. The group was formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between entertainment companies CJ E&M and BIg Hit Entertainment, which also manages BTS. The group has seven members including Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki and was formed through a survival competition-reality show for idol stars called “I-Land” in 2020. The group released their first full-length album “Dimension: Dilemma” in October, 2021.





Discography:

Full length

Dimension: Dilemma (Studio, 2021)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Billy Poco (single, 2021)

Hey Tayo (single, 2021)

Border: Carnival (EP, 2021)

Border: Day One (EP, 2020)