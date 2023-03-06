Menu Content

Kyoung Seo

2023-03-06

ⓒ NSC COMPANY

Record Label: Dream Engine

Debut: 2016

Genre: ballad, rock


Biography:

KyoungSeo is a South Korean singer under the management of label Dream Engine. She made her solo debut on November 14, 2020 with the digital single "Shiny Star" (2020). Her latest single "Checklist" was released in October 2022. 


Discography:

Full Length


Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

Checklist (single, 2022)

Dear My X (single, 2022)

Shiny Star (single, 2022)

The M Part 2. (single, 2022)

My Everything (single, 2021)

Shiny Star (2020) (single, 2020)

