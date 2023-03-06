Kyoung Seo

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (February 27th-March 6th)
2023-03-06
#Artist Search l 2023-03-06
Record Label: Dream Engine
Debut: 2016
Genre: ballad, rock
Biography:
KyoungSeo is a South Korean singer under the management of label Dream Engine. She made her solo debut on November 14, 2020 with the digital single "Shiny Star" (2020). Her latest single "Checklist" was released in October 2022.
Discography:
Full Length
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
Checklist (single, 2022)
Dear My X (single, 2022)
Shiny Star (single, 2022)
The M Part 2. (single, 2022)
My Everything (single, 2021)
Shiny Star (2020) (single, 2020)
2023-03-06
2023-03-03
2023-02-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >