ⓒ Kai instagram

Real name: Kim Jong-in

DOB: Jan. 14, 1994

Genres: K-pop, R&B, electronic

Labels: SM Entertainment

Active from: 2011

Associated Acts: Exo, Exo-K, SM Town, Younique Unit, SuperM





Biography:

Kai is a singer, model, actor and dancer. He’s a member of the boy band Exo, it’s sub-unit Exo-K and the supergroup SuperM. He made his official debut as a member of the boy band Exo in 2012 under SM Entertainment. Later, in 2020, he debuted as a solo artist with the release of his extended-play, “Kai.” Apart from his boy band activities, he is also an active musical actor and has also starred in various TV drama series.





Discography:

EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Peaches - The 2nd Mini Album (EP, 2021)

Kai - the 1st Mini Album (EP, 2020)