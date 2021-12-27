Global Audiobook: Once Upon a Time in Korea
Real name: Kim Jong-in
DOB: Jan. 14, 1994
Genres: K-pop, R&B, electronic
Labels: SM Entertainment
Active from: 2011
Associated Acts: Exo, Exo-K, SM Town, Younique Unit, SuperM
Biography:
Kai is a singer, model, actor and dancer. He’s a member of the boy band Exo, it’s sub-unit Exo-K and the supergroup SuperM. He made his official debut as a member of the boy band Exo in 2012 under SM Entertainment. Later, in 2020, he debuted as a solo artist with the release of his extended-play, “Kai.” Apart from his boy band activities, he is also an active musical actor and has also starred in various TV drama series.
Discography:
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Peaches - The 2nd Mini Album (EP, 2021)
Kai - the 1st Mini Album (EP, 2020)
