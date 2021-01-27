Woman of 9.9 Billion (8) 잊어버렸어요?

Arrangement Map of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers
#Drama Lines l 2021-01-18
Lines
Jae-hoon: 한 잔 할래요?
Do you want to go get a drink?
Seo-yeon: 약속했잖아요.
안전해질 때까지 한 푼도 건드리지 않는다.
합법적인 돈으로 바꾼 다음에 똑같이 나눈다. 잊어버렸어요?
You promised not to touch a cent until everything is safe.
We split it equally after the money has been laundered.
Did you forget?
Expression of the Week
잊어버렸어요? (did you forget?)
잊어버리다 – v. forget
Casual – 잊어버렸어?
Semi-polite/polite – 잊어버렸어요?
>>[잊어버렸어요?] is used to ask someone if they have forgotten something. In the dialogue, Seo-yeon is asking Jae-hoon if he has forgotten what they previously promised.
>>[잊어버리다] is often confused with [잃어버리다] which means “to lose something”.
