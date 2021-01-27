



D.O.B.: Feb. 26, 1997

Genres: Pop rock, folk rock, ballad

Labels: Highline Entertainment

Active from: 2012

Associated acts: Starship Planet





Yoo Seung-woo is a singer/songwriter and artist who debuted through the cable competition reality show “Superstar K4” in 2012. He finished in the top six and the following year released his first mini album “The First Picnic”. Paul Kim is a singer/songwriter who debuted with the single “Would You Like Some Coffee” in 2014. He appeared as a contestant on the popular U.S. audition show, American Idol and became one of the top 24 semi-finalists in Season 6 (2007).





Studio Albums

Yoo Seung-woo 2 (full length, 2019)

Yoo Seung-woo (full length, 2014)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

The distance between you and me (single, 2021)

Falling (single, 2020)

Walk (single, 2020)

The road you take (single, 2019)

Dream (single, 2018)

Always (single, 2018)

Slowly (single, 2018)

Romance (EP, 2017)

Tonight (single, 2017)

Can’t stop this feeling (single, 2017)

Oppa (single, 2017)

Vintage Box Vol. 2 (single, 2016)

Only U (single, 2016)

Pit a Pat (single, 2016)

You’re beautiful (single, 2015)

Take my hand (single, 2015)

Already 19 (EP, 2014)

U Who? (single, 2013)

The First Picnic (EP, 2013)