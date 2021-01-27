Arrangement Map of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers
D.O.B.: Feb. 26, 1997
Genres: Pop rock, folk rock, ballad
Labels: Highline Entertainment
Active from: 2012
Associated acts: Starship Planet
Yoo Seung-woo is a singer/songwriter and artist who debuted through the cable competition reality show “Superstar K4” in 2012. He finished in the top six and the following year released his first mini album “The First Picnic”. Paul Kim is a singer/songwriter who debuted with the single “Would You Like Some Coffee” in 2014. He appeared as a contestant on the popular U.S. audition show, American Idol and became one of the top 24 semi-finalists in Season 6 (2007).
Studio Albums
Yoo Seung-woo 2 (full length, 2019)
Yoo Seung-woo (full length, 2014)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
The distance between you and me (single, 2021)
Falling (single, 2020)
Walk (single, 2020)
The road you take (single, 2019)
Dream (single, 2018)
Always (single, 2018)
Slowly (single, 2018)
Romance (EP, 2017)
Tonight (single, 2017)
Can’t stop this feeling (single, 2017)
Oppa (single, 2017)
Vintage Box Vol. 2 (single, 2016)
Only U (single, 2016)
Pit a Pat (single, 2016)
You’re beautiful (single, 2015)
Take my hand (single, 2015)
Already 19 (EP, 2014)
U Who? (single, 2013)
The First Picnic (EP, 2013)
