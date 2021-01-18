Daybreak “× ÷ SHOW (Gopna Show)”

Date: Feb. 19 ~ March 1

Venue: Lounge M





Daybreak will be holding their concert series “× ÷ SHOW” or “Gopna Show” that was postponed due to COVID-19. The show, which means to “divide or share multitudes of joy with everyone” was originally scheduled for January, but had to be postponed due to the government’s strengthened social distancing measures. The face-to-face event will now be held at Lounge M from February 19 through March 1 for the group to interact with fans.