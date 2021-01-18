Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Preparing for Opening

2021-01-18

News




Preparing for Opening 


Employees at the Gwanggyo branch of AquaPlanet in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province are busy with cleanup and quarantine measures ahead of the aquarium's opening.


(Yonhap News) 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >