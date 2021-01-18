Menu Content

IU to drop new track this month

2021-01-18

K-POP Connection


Solo artist IU will be releasing a new single later this month. 


TItled “Celebrity”, the single will be released ahead of the singer’s long-awaited 5th studio album. 


The song is said to be an upbeat pop number which was done in a new experimental style.

