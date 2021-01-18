BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards

Arrangement Map of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers
2021-01-18
BTS has swept up six awards at the 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards.
At the annual ceremony held virtually on Jan. 13, BTS picked up three trophies in the “Artist of the Year - Digital Music” category and two in the “Artist of the Year - Physical Album” category.
The last trophy was for the “Retail Album of the Year” award.
