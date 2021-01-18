Menu Content

iKON’s Bobby to return as solo artist

2021-01-18

K-POP Connection


Boy group iKON’s Bobby will be making a comeback as a solo artist. 


According to his management, YG Entertainment, the detailed schedule for his comeback will be released in the coming days. 


The new track will be Bobby’s first solo release in over three years. Bobby made his solo debut in 2017 with the album “Love and Fall”.

