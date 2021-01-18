iKON’s Bobby to return as solo artist

Arrangement Map of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers
Boy group iKON’s Bobby will be making a comeback as a solo artist.
According to his management, YG Entertainment, the detailed schedule for his comeback will be released in the coming days.
The new track will be Bobby’s first solo release in over three years. Bobby made his solo debut in 2017 with the album “Love and Fall”.
