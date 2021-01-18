Precautions Upon Airport Arrival

Arrangement Map of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers
2021-01-27
Information on self-quarantine period
- You must remain isolated until 12:00 p.m. on the 15th day since arrival date.
(For example: If entry date is January 1, self-quarantine period ends at 12:00 p.m. on January 15.)
· You must stay isolated for 14 days even after testing negative.
· When showing symptoms during self-quarantine, you must immediately get tested again.
· PCR Test Result Submission Requirement for Korean Nationals
- Korean nationals entering from Britain, South Africa and Brazil
- Requirement for Korean travelers from Brazil to take effect on January 25
2021-01-27
2021-01-26
2021-01-28
