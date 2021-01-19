Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Pandemic-hit Aviation Sector

2021-01-19

News




Pandemic-hit Aviation Sector


An airplane takes off from Incheon International Airport on Tuesday with Wednesday marking the first year since South Korea reported its very first COVID-19 infection. 


(Yonhap News) 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >