CIO Chief Promises New Organization Won't Become Arrogant Before the Public

ⓒYONHAP News

The inaugural chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) says the new agency will never become an “arrogant power” before the public.

Kim Jin-wook made the pledge in his inaugural speech delivered online on Thursday, saying the office will not make any important decisions regarding investigations and indictments without deliberating in advance whether they match the public’s expectations.

Kim said he will also look back to see whether those decisions are based on the Constitution, the law and conscience.

Noting the CIO’s mandate is given by the public, Kim said its members should always remember it and exercise “reflective authority.” By doing so, he said, it will become a public- and human rights-friendly state organization and earn the hearts and trust of the public.