Lee Jae-yong Sent Back to Jail after Appeals Court Ruling in Bribery Retrial

The Seoul High Court on Monday sentenced Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to two and a half years in prison, convicting him of offering around eight-point-six billion won in bribes to former President Park Geun-hye and her long-time confidante Choi Soon-sil.

In return, Lee asked, albeit implicitly, for favors in his power succession from his then ailing father Lee Kun-hee, the court said.

With the verdict, the 52-year-old leader at the helm of the nation’s largest conglomerate was immediately put behind bars at Seoul Detention Center, where he was incarcerated for around a year in 2017 and 2018 on the same charges.

In 2017, Lee was sentenced to five years in prison on bribery charges but was freed the following year in an appeals court ruling which reduced his sentence to two-and-a-half years suspended for four years.

In August 2019, however, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling and remanded the case to the appeals court for further proceedings, saying that the amount of money considered bribes should be more.

The Seoul High Court followed through with the top court decision in Monday’s ruling, recognizing around five billion won more in bribes than it had done previously.