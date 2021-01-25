HyunA to release new EP

ⓒ P NATION

HyunA will be releasing a new EP this week, returning to the entertainment industry after a year-long hiatus due to health concerns.





“I’m Not Cool” will drop on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. (KST). The EP will include five tracks including the lead track “I’m Not Cool” as well as “Party, Feel, Love” which features Dawn.





The new EP is HyunA’s first new release since “Flower Shower” in November 2019.