Ways to Travel from Airport to Place of Stay (Seoul)





Ways to Travel from Airport to Place of Stay (Outside Seoul)

- Personal vehicle: Use of vehicle owned by the traveler (family or relative's) is most recommended.

- Buses for travelers from overseas: Only accessible for those traveling to Gyeonggi Province, Incheon and Jeonju.

- KTX: Use the shuttle bus for travelers from overseas heading to Gwangmyeong Station, board the KTX car set aside for overseas travelers.