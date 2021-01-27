



Genres: Pop rock, folk rock, ballad

Labels: Magic Strawberry Sound

Active from: 2010

Associated acts: Starship Planet





10cm is a band that originally consisted of two members Kwon Jung-yeol and Yoon Cheol-jong. In 2017 Yoon left the group citing health concerns, but later admitted to the use of marijuana. Now, 10cm is a one man band with Kwon as the sole member and main vocalist. 10cm debuted with the single “Americano” in 2010 and released the first official album “1.0” in 2011.





Studio Albums

4.0 (full length, 2017)

3.0 (full length, 2014)

2.0 (full length, 2012)

1.0 (full length, 2011)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Before Our Night is Over (single, 2021)

Breath (single, 2020)

Tight (single, 2020)

Do You Think of Me? (single, 2019)

However (single, 2019)

Mattress (single, 2018)

Bye Babe (single, 2017)

Help (single, 2017)

That Five Minutes (single, 2016)

I Really Like You (single, 2016)

What the Spring?? (single, 2016)

October Rain (single, 2016)

Hug Song (single, 2013)

Earthling? (single, 2013)

The 2nd EP (EP, 2013)

Love is Blooming (single, 2012)

Sorrow (single, 2012)

Motorcycle guitar Ride (single, 2011)

Americano (single, 2010)

The First EP (EP, 2010)