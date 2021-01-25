2021 ENHYPEN FANMEETING “EN-CONNECT”

Date: Feb. 6~7

Venue: Blue Square Mastercard Hall, Seoul





ENHYPEN will be holding their first-ever fan meeting from Feb. 6 to 7. Titled “En-Connect,” the event will take place at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul and also air simultaneously on the 7th online. The fanmeeting will allow the group to get together with their fans and celebrate their successful debut and other feats such as winning the “Rookie Artist of the Year Award” at the Golden Disc Awards in 2020.