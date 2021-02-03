S. Korean President Warns against Vaccine Nationalism

ⓒYONHAP News

Addressing the World Economic Forum(WEF), President Moon Jae-in highlighted inclusion, solidarity and cooperation in jointly overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. While reminding the international community that low-income countries lack access to vaccines, Moon urged wealthier countries to stop being selfish by restricting vaccine exports and prioritizing their citizens.





The president of South Korea is warning advanced countries against prioritizing their own access to coronavirus vaccines.

In a special address on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum’s(WEF) Davos Agenda, President Moon Jae-in called for allowing low-income countries greater access to vaccines.





[President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English Translation)]

"The Republic of Korea remains deeply committed to surmounting this crisis together with the entire world, and is ready to actively join the international community's call for solidarity and cooperation. As a country with an exemplary track record in epidemic control and prevention, Korea seeks to share its experiences in COVID-19 response with the rest of the world, and broaden humanitarian assistance to countries with vulnerable health care systems. Solidarity and cooperation, not each of us fighting the battles alone, is what makes us stronger in defeating the pandemic."





According to a presidential spokesperson, Moon concluded the online meeting by reiterating his point against what he called "looming vaccine nationalism," calling for an alliance to fight the disease.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have consistently expressed concern as developing countries helplessly watch and wait while advanced nations begin massive inoculation programs.

During his speech, Moon promised the South Korean government's support for fairer distribution of vaccines.





[President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English Translation)] 26:08

"Korea supports the WHO's efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines and is taking an active part in the COVAX Facility. I expect that international cooperation will strengthen in distributing vaccines to developing countries and our cooperation with the International Vaccine Institute(IVI) will expand further. Furthermore, I hope that the actions agreed by G20 last year to support world trade and investment in response to COVID-19, as well as essential cross-border movement of people will be facilitated smoothly. Through multilateral cooperation, I hope that a more sustainable, inclusive recovery will be achieved together."





International health authorities warn that vaccine nationalism could cost the global economy up to nine-point-two trillion dollars, half of which would be suffered by developing countries, because the pandemic won't be over until it's over for everyone.

The South Korean leader during the event also called for global efforts toward reducing socioeconomic inequalities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

President Moon's address comes amid domestic criticism that his administration has been slow to begin inoculations.

While 50 or so nations around the world have already initiated inoculations, South Korea will begin only from February.





Starting from next month, medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients at hospitals and treatment centers in the greater Seoul area will be able to receive the first vaccines.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) announced Thursday that an estimated 50-thousand frontline medical workers will be vaccinated. They’ll be followed by another 780-thousand that includes patients at mental institutions and elderly care facilities, as well as high-risk health care workers.

Then from mid-March, medical workers at general hospitals with a high number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms will be inoculated.

Also at this time, other frontline COVID-19 workers such as paramedics, quarantine officers and epidemiological investigators will be vaccinated.

Health authorities said that 440-thousand people are expected to get vaccinated in that round.

To be inoculated in the second quarter are people aged 65 or older, and those admitted to or working at other high-risk facilities for the elderly and disabled, who account for an estimated 9-point-four million people.

A total of 380-thousand health care workers at neighborhood clinics, including dentists, and pharmacists across the country will also be eligible for vaccinations.

From the third quarter, vaccines will be provided to the general public, starting with those suffering from chronic diseases and then moving on to all adults between 19 and 64.

According to the Defense Ministry, a military support team will be entrusted with overseeing that private distributors, which have clinched deals with the government to transport vaccines, are properly observing government regulations.

The KDCA said the goal is to get 70 percent of South Korea’s population inoculated by September and form so-called herd immunity by November. COVID-19 vaccines will be free to everyone in South Korea, including foreign residents.