Super Junior releases new Japanese album

Veteran boy band Super Junior has released a brand new Japanese album for the first time in eight years.
“Star” includes 30 tracks featuring Japanese versions of the group’s hit songs like “Mamacita,” “Devil,” and “Black Suit.” The album also includes original Japanese songs.
Super Junior is slated to release its 10th full Korean album “The Renaissance” on Feb. 16.
