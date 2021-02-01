AKMU renews contract with YG

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Relief Payments
AKMU has renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for another five years.
YG Entertainment confirmed that the sibling duo, consisting of Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, signed a new five-year contract extending their original seven-year contract signed back in 2014.
The duo debuted through the reality audition show “K-pop Star Season 2” in 2012.
