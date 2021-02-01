Menu Content

AKMU renews contract with YG

2021-02-01

K-POP Connection

ⓒ YG Entertainment

AKMU has renewed their contract with YG Entertainment for another five years. 


YG Entertainment confirmed that the sibling duo, consisting of Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, signed a new five-year contract extending their original seven-year contract signed back in 2014. 


The duo debuted through the reality audition show “K-pop Star Season 2” in 2012. 

