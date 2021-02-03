S. Korea’s COVID-19 Relief Payments
Genres: K-pop, R&B
Labels: Magic SM
Active from: 2012
Associated acts: EXO, EXO-M, EXO-CBX, SM Town
Xiumin (Kim Min-seok) is a singer and actor best known as a member of the popular boy band EXO and related sub groups EXO-M and EXO-CBX. Xiumin began as a trainee at SM in 2008 and debuted as a member of EXO in Jan. 2012.
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
You (single, 2019)
Beyond (single, 2019)
Young & Free w/ Mark (single, 2017)
Breakin’ Machine (single, 2014)
