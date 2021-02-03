Woman of 9.9 Billion (10) 만만치 않아

Lines

Seo Min-gyu: 실망이네. 저희 회사 뒷조사할 시간에 돈부터 찾으셔야죠.

I’m disappointed. If you have time to look into our company, you should be looking for the money first.

Tae-woo: 그게 수사의 기본이거든.

구린내 나는 사건은 너같은 똥덩어리들부터 먼저 파헤치는 거.

Well, the pure basics of investigation state that I first look into suspicious characters like you.

Min-gyu: 그럼 강태현 팀장도 포함해야죠.

외부에서 매수됐을 가능성도 있으니까.

Then you need to include Mr. Kang in your investigation. He could have been bought out externally.

Tae-woo: 그럼 넌? 가능성으로 치면 너도 만만치 않아. 응?

What about you? That possibility also exists for you doesn’t it?





Expression of the Week

만만치 않아 also exists (for you)





만만찮다 – adj. not easy, difficult, serious





Casual – 만만치 않아

Semi-polite/polite – 만만치 않아요





>>”만만찮아” is used to describe something that is not easy to deal with or something that is large in quantity. For example, you could say “비용이 만만찮다” which means the expenses are quite large.





>>In the dialogue, the expression is used by Tae-woo to imply that in terms of possibilities, there is a high chance(quantity) that Min-gyu could (also) have been bought out externally, not just Mr. Kang.



