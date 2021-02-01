S. Korea’s COVID-19 Relief Payments
Date: Feb. 14
Venue: online (through UNIVERSE app)
NCSOFT’s new global K-pop community platform “Universe” will be holding a free virtual concert called UNI-KON. The event is scheduled for Feb. 14 and will feature a star-studded lineup including ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, Kang Daniel, ASTRO, AB6IX, Cravity, CIX and more. The free online concert is part of NCSOFT’s efforts to bring fans closer to their favorite K-pop stars through platform “Universe” which recently launched Jan. 28.
