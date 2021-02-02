Menu Content

Red Plum Blossoms

2021-02-02

Red Plum Blossoms 


A red plum tree at Tongdo Temple in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province has blossomed ahead of Ipchun, a seasonal division denoting the start of spring.


(Yonhap News) 

