Iran to Release Crew Members of Seized S. Korean Oil Tanker

ⓒYONHAP News

Iran has said it would release most of the crew members of the South Korean-flagged oil tanker that was seized last month by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) in the Persian Gulf. The captain and the tanker, however, will remain as the Iranian judiciary investigates the tanker's alleged marine pollution.





Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday announced the release of crew members of a South Korean-flagged oil tanker that was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) in the Persian Gulf last month.

The spokesperson said the release of the crew, who were under custody for violating environmental regulations, was approved following a request from the South Korean government and as a humanitarian measure on the part of Iran.

Nineteen of the 20 crew members are expected to be freed, while the captain together with the MT Hankuk Chemi will remain as the Iranian judiciary completes its investigation into the alleged maritime pollution.

In a Tuesday evening telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun sought Tehran's support for the prompt release of the captain and the tanker. Araghchi, in response, guaranteed humanitarian treatment and sufficient consular assistance during the judiciary process.

The ministry plans to transport the released crew members from Bandar Abbas, where they have been kept, to Tehran before bringing them home. Four of the to-be released members are South Koreans. Among them are also eleven Myanmar nationals, two Indonesians and two Vietnamese.

While Iran claimed the tanker violated environment regulations, its operator denied there was such a violation.

It is widely speculated that the seizure was part of Tehran's attempt to pressure Seoul, a U.S. ally, to persuade Washington to ease sanctions and allow access to seven billion dollars of frozen oil money at two South Korean banks.

In fact, during the vice ministerial talks, Seoul and Tehran agreed to restore friendly ties by resolving issues surrounding the frozen assets. Seoul promised to do what it can unilaterally, and transparently seek U.S. support on matters that require its involvement.





Discussions with the United States to allow South Korea to use frozen Iranian oil funds to pay for Tehran's UN membership fees are nearly complete.

A Foreign Ministry official told reporters on Wednesday, only highly technical matters over the fund transfer remain, with the bulk of the Washington-Seoul talks wrapped.

Seoul believes its proactive diplomacy to resolve the issue of Iran's seven billion dollars locked in South Korean banks over U.S. sanctions had a positive effect on efforts to free most of the crew of the MT Hankuk Chemi.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that a consul from the embassy boarded the ship and met all of the crew for the first time since the tanker was seized on January 4.

The meeting came on Wednesday, a day after the Iranian government announced it would release most of the crew members.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi called the captain of the tanker and asked after the crew members’ health and well-being. He also vowed all-out efforts for the swift release of the captain and the ship.