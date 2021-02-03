Nominee Vows to Initiate Diplomacy for Resumption of Denuclearization Dialogue

ⓒYONHAP News

The parliamentary confirmation for Chung Eui-yong, the former head of the National Security Office(NSO) and current nominee to head the Foreign Ministry, was held on Friday.

During the hearing, Chung pledged to coordinate a strategy with the Joe Biden administration, and based on that, mobilize diplomatic efforts toward denuclearizing North Korea through an early resumption of talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

Chung said he will seek "peace diplomacy" based on the three principles of the disuse of war, mutual guarantee of security and co-prosperity.

The nominee also pledged to encourage North Korea's participation in the Seoul-led quarantine and public health consultative body in Northeast Asia, setting the basis for peace, security, protection of life and a sense of community in the region.

By seeking summit diplomacy and high-level exchanges with the Biden administration, Chung vowed to seek resolution to pending alliance issues and strengthen the partnership in public health and addressing climate change.

The nominee also vowed to develop the Seoul-Washington alliance, which he called the foundation for South Korea's foreign and security policies, into one that is healthy, mutually beneficial and comprehensive.

Chung added that the situation surrounding COVID-19 should be considered when deciding on the scope of Seoul and Washington's combined military exercises planned for this year.

He said that while the drills must continue to maintain a defense posture, the allies are closely consulting on their scope, considering the implications.

In mentioning "implications", Chung is believed to have made a reference to how the exercises could provoke North Korea and cause instability on the Korean Peninsula.