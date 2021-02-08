TWICE to hold online concert in Japan

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Relief Payments
Popular girl group TWICE will be holding an online concert in Japan next month.
“TWICE in Wonderland” will be broadcast live on March 6 through Japan’s biggest mobile operator NTT DoCoMo. According to TWICE’s management JYP Entertainment, the online event will be powered by state-of-the-art technology like AR allowing fans to enjoy a more lively concert experience albeit online.
After calling off their concert at the TOKYO dome due to COVID-19, TWICE held their first online concert for global fans back in August 2020.
