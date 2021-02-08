Menu Content

Yang Joon-il & Kim Won-jun concert “Star Track”

2021-02-08

K-POP Connection

Date: March 6

Venue: KBS Arena


The date for Yang Joon-il and Kim Won-jun’s joint concert “Star Track” has been postponed to March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will now be held on March 6 at KBS Arena for two showings at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The two 90s stars will be showcasing their all time hits during the concert, providing an unforgettable experience for fans both old and new.  

