Woman of 9.9 Billion (11) 별 일 없어요?

Lines

오대용: 예. 하나는 저, 아까 본 놈이네요. 전기 충격기.

Dae-yong: Yes. I saw one of them earlier. The one with the stun gun.

서연: 이제... 안 오겠죠?

Seo-yeon: He won’t come again…will he?

오대용: 콧빼기만 비쳐도 사망이에요, 사망! 근데 그 쪽은 별 일 없어요?

Dae-yong: If he dares to come near, he’s dead. Dead! By the way, are you alright?

서연: 저는 괜찮아요.

Seo-yeon: I’m fine.





Expression of the Week

별 일 없어요? (are you alright?)





별 일 – anything special

없다 – there isn’t





Casual – 별 일 없어?

Semi-polite/polite – 별 일 없어요?





>>[별 일] means “anything special” and the expression combined with the negative [없다] means “there isn’t anything special (going on)” Therefore, [별 일 없어요] means there is nothing special going on, everything is fine.





>> However, as in the dialogue, when the expression is used in a question form, it is asking the hearer if there is anything wrong, or if that person is doing alright.



