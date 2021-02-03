Woman of 9.9 Billion (11) 별 일 없어요?

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Relief Payments
오대용: 예. 하나는 저, 아까 본 놈이네요. 전기 충격기.
Dae-yong: Yes. I saw one of them earlier. The one with the stun gun.
서연: 이제... 안 오겠죠?
Seo-yeon: He won’t come again…will he?
오대용: 콧빼기만 비쳐도 사망이에요, 사망! 근데 그 쪽은 별 일 없어요?
Dae-yong: If he dares to come near, he’s dead. Dead! By the way, are you alright?
서연: 저는 괜찮아요.
Seo-yeon: I’m fine.
Expression of the Week
별 일 없어요? (are you alright?)
별 일 – anything special
없다 – there isn’t
Casual – 별 일 없어?
Semi-polite/polite – 별 일 없어요?
>>[별 일] means “anything special” and the expression combined with the negative [없다] means “there isn’t anything special (going on)” Therefore, [별 일 없어요] means there is nothing special going on, everything is fine.
>> However, as in the dialogue, when the expression is used in a question form, it is asking the hearer if there is anything wrong, or if that person is doing alright.
