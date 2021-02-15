Chungha releases studio album

ⓒ MNH

Chungha will be releasing her much awaited full-length debut album on Feb. 15.





Titled “Querencia” the album includes 21 tracks, including the title track “Bicycle”. Chungha wrote the lyrics for the title track.





“Querencia” means “a place to rest and gain energy” in Spanish. Chungha has said in interviews that she was drawn to the sound and meaning of the Spanish word.