Rain to release new EP

Steve Hamilton, the IOM ROK Chief of Mission
2021-02-16
2021-02-15
Rain will be making a comeback as a soloist, releasing a brand new EP.
“Pieces by Rain” is Rain’s first EP in three years and will drop on March 3. Rain’s management explained that the title of the album refers to the different pieces that make up the singer.
The five track album includes Rain’s recent single and collaboration with JYP, “Switch to Me.”
2021-02-16
2021-02-15
2021-02-17
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >