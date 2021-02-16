Woman of 9.9 Billion (12) 난 니 편이야

Steve Hamilton, the IOM ROK Chief of Mission
#Drama Lines l 2021-02-15
Lines
Min-gyu:조금만 더 오면 휴게소인데 휴게소로 오라니까.
The rest area is near. I told you to come to the rest area.
Tae-hyun:죽을 자리에 미쳤다고 갑니까?
Are you crazy? Telling me to come to a place I’ll get killed?
Min-gyu:도망칠 데도 없을 텐데... 난 니 편이야.
There won’t be anywhere to run… I’m on your side.
Tae-hyun:저는 편 같은 거 없습니다.
I don’t have any sides.
Expression of the Week
난 니 편이야 (I’m on your side)
난 – abbreviated form of ‘나는’ which means ‘I am’
니(네) - your
편 – side, party
Casual – 난 니 편이야
Semi-polite/polite – 저는 당신 편입니다
>>’편’ literally means ‘party’ or ‘side.’ So, ‘난 니 편이야’ means “I’m on your side” or “I’ve got your back.”
>>’니’ is a colloquial or spoken form of ‘네’ which is the abbreviated word for ‘너의’ (your).
