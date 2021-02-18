Steve Hamilton, the IOM ROK Chief of Mission
2021-02-16
2021-02-18
Ducks Await Spring
Mandarin ducks, designated natural monument No. 327, swim through melting ice in a pond at Chonnam National University in Gwangju on Thursday which marked the seasonal division of Woosoo which means "snow melts into rain."
(Yonhap News)
2021-02-16
2021-02-15
2021-02-17
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >