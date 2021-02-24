Woman of 9.9 Billion (13) 아까워요

Lines

Dae-yong: : 내일 아침에 일어나자마자 바로 후회할 거요.

아이고... 내 돈 50억, 아까워 죽겠네.

You’ll regret it as soon as you wake up tomorrow morning.

Ah, my five billion won. It was mine. What a shame.

Seo-yeon: 지금두 아까워요.

I think it’s a shame even now.





Expression of the Week

아까워요 (it’s a shame)





아깝다 – adj. regrettable





Casual – 아까워

Semi-polite/polite – 아까워요





>>The adjective [아깝다] is often used to express a feeling of regret because something valuable has been lost or something is not used to its full capacity. The expression is also used for something precious or valuable that is important and should not be given up on.





>>For example, in Korea when a tragic accident ends up taking the lives of many innocent people, the expression “(사고로) 아까운 목숨을 잃었다” is used expressing that the lives were precious and valuable and should not have died in such a tragic accident.





>>In the dialogue, Seo-yeon is expressing regret over the five billion won she once had but now has lost.



