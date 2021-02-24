



Also known as: Dream Catcher

Members: JIU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami, Gahyeon

Labels: Happy Face, Pony Canyon

Debut: 2014





Dreamcatcher is a seven-member girl group that was established by Happy Face Entertainment. The group’s members include JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group officially debuted with the single album “Nightmare” on January 13, 2017. The group’s five members (JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Yoohyeon and Dami) originally debuted as MINX in 2014 but made a second debut in 2017 under the new name Dream Catcher and the addition of two new members.





Studio albums

1st Album [Dystopia: The Tree of Language] (full length, 2020)

The Beginning of the End (full length, 2019)





EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

[Dystopia: Road to Utopia] (EP, 2021)

No more (single, 2020)

[Dystopia: Lose Myself] (EP, 2020)

Millenasia Project “Be the Future” (single, 2020)

Endless Night (single, 2020)

Raid of Dream (EP, 2019)

The end of Nightmare (EP, 2019)

Over the Sky (single, 2019)

Alone in the City (EP, 2018)

Nightmare: Escape the ERA (EP, 2018)

Full Moon (single, 2018)

Prequet (EP, 2017)

Nightmare: Fall asleep in the mirror (single, 2017)

Nightmare (single, 2017)