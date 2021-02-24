S. Korean Parliament Ratifies 3 Key ILO Conventions

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program
2021-02-24
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2021-02-28
A set of key international conventions on workers’ rights has been ratified by parliament in a plenary vote on Friday.
The three motions passed by the ruling Democratic Party-led National Assembly finalizes conventions addressing the freedom of association, the right to organize and collectively bargain and the prohibition of forced labor.
They are among four key International Labor Organization conventions South Korea had long postponed approving since joining the organization in 1991.
The fourth yet-to-be-ratified convention in regards to the abolition of forced labor was left for further discussion as the convention could clash with South Korea's social service agent system, in which conscripted individuals perform civilian service in lieu of military service.
2021-02-24
2021-02-15
2021-02-25
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >