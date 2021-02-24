Gov't Extends Social Distancing, Gathering Ban for 2 More Weeks

ⓒYONHAP News

The South Korean government has extended current social distancing levels and a ban on gatherings of five or more people for another two weeks.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that Level Two distancing in the capital region and Level One-point-Five for outside the metro area, as well as the gathering ban, will remain in effect through March 14.

In the Seoul metropolitan area, attendance at events, including weddings and funerals, will be limited to less than 100 people, while less than 500 will be permitted outside the region.

Multi-purpose facilities, such as restaurants and coffee shops, in the capital region will be able to operate until 10:00 p.m. There is no such restriction outside the capital area. Entertainment venues, such as clubs and bars, are only allowed to operate until 10:00 p.m. in both regions.