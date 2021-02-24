To All Guys Who Loved Me (1) 물어봐도 돼?

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program
Hyun-ju : 당분간 나 백수된 거 엄마아빠한텐 비밀이다. 알면 바로 결혼 압박 들어온다.
Don’t tell mom and dad that I’m not working. Once they find out they’ll pressure me about marriage.
Do-kyum : 결혼이 그렇게 싫어?
사실 나 5년 전에 그 남자랑 누나 결혼할 줄 알았어.
You really hate the thought of marriage that much?
I really thought you would marry that man five years ago.
Hyun-ju : 아... 그 때...
Oh… back then…
Do-kyum : 말 나온 김에 물어봐도 돼? 왜 헤어진 건지.
Since we’re on the subject can I ask you why you broke up?
Expression of the Week
물어봐도 돼? -- can I ask you (something)?
물어보다 – to ask; inquire; interrogate
Casual – 물어봐도 돼?
Semi-polite/polite – 여쭤봐도 돼요?
>>The verb “물어보다” + “~해도 돼” turns the verb into the question form “can (I) ask (you) something”. In the dialogue’s case what Do-kyum wants to ask is why Hyun-ju broke up.
>>The polite form of “물어보다” or “to ask” is “여쭤보다” which would be used when speaking to elders or strangers.
